ACI declares 35pc dividend at 25th AGM

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:46 PM
Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

The 25th Annual General Meeting of ACI Formulations Limited was held on Sunday through Digital Platform, with company Chairman  M. Anis Ud Dowla, in the chair.
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting. They have also approved 30 per cent Cash dividend and 5 per cent Stock Dividend for the said financial year, says a press release.
Ms. Shusmita Anis, Managing Director of the Company, highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.
Ms. Shusmita Anis also expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. She further mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company during the pandemic crisis.


