ICMAB holds 50th AGM



ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique (middle) flanked by other officials presiding over the 50th AGM of the institute at the ICMAB Bhaban in Dhaka on Friday.

The ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the AGM attended by the office bearers and other stakeholders, says a press release.

The ICMAB Vice President Md Mamunur Rashid highlighted the issues related to the exam system. Vice President Md Munirul Islam presented activities and developments in the educational arena.

Secretary of the institution Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin presented the report of the institute's council for the year 2020-2021 while its Treasurer AKM Kamruzzaman presented the Audited Accounts and Financial Reports of the Institute for the year 2020-2021.

Members of the institute also expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding the annual report.

Addressing the AGM Bakar Siddique lauded everyone's role for being patient and staying beside the institute and profession during the Covid-19 pandemic. Past presidents, council members and a large number of fellows and associate members of the institute attended the meeting.















The 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium of the ICMAB Bhaban at Nilkhet, in the city on Friday.The ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the AGM attended by the office bearers and other stakeholders, says a press release.The ICMAB Vice President Md Mamunur Rashid highlighted the issues related to the exam system. Vice President Md Munirul Islam presented activities and developments in the educational arena.Secretary of the institution Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin presented the report of the institute's council for the year 2020-2021 while its Treasurer AKM Kamruzzaman presented the Audited Accounts and Financial Reports of the Institute for the year 2020-2021.Members of the institute also expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding the annual report.Addressing the AGM Bakar Siddique lauded everyone's role for being patient and staying beside the institute and profession during the Covid-19 pandemic. Past presidents, council members and a large number of fellows and associate members of the institute attended the meeting.