vivo transforming Smartphone Industry in BD

Since its inception in Bangladesh, vivo has remained committed to its mission of creating customer-centric services, actively serving their needs by providing global technology.

Bangladesh is an important market for vivo and the brand is constantly working to introduce best-in-class technology and upgrade its presence in the country to satisfy customer expectations, with localization and innovation at the forefront, says a press release.

Over the years, the brand's research has led in the creation of a wide range of smartphones including the youth centric Y series, designed especially to make the best of the available resources.

The Y series reflects vivo's in-depth understanding of the habits, preferences, and aspirations of the younger generation.

As a result, the Y series range is purposefully developed to fulfil the demands of fast-paced consumers including students, collegiates, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs.

vivo recently launched Y15s in the country. The smartphone boasts a powerful, long-lasting 5000mAh battery*, smooth Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology along with AI Dual Camera.

The smartphone comes smartly engineered with 5V/1A Reverse Charging* that turns the phone into a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices. Y15s also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Available in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colors, the phone retails for Tk 12,990 in Bangladesh.

vivo introduced Y21 in Bangladesh in September this year, available with 5000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charge, 4GB + 1GB 2nd Generation Extended RAM, the smartphone has gained popularity in the country ever since.

Also engineered with Reverse Charging, Y21 supports 18W Fast Charge and flaunts an 8.00mm super-slim body alongside side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and easy unlocking. Available in Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow colors, Y21 is a budget phone with an affordable price tag of Tk 14,990.

Committed to its simple yet absolute goal of driving purposeful innovation, vivo is setting high standards with phenomenal technology and become a trailblazer in mobile technology. With innovation at its core, vivo looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in the country and across the globe.





















