Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

vivo transforming Smartphone Industry in BD

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Since its inception in Bangladesh, vivo has remained committed to its mission of creating customer-centric services, actively serving their needs by providing global technology.
Bangladesh is an important market for vivo and the brand is constantly working to introduce best-in-class technology and upgrade its presence in the country to satisfy customer expectations, with localization and innovation at the forefront, says a press release.
Over the years, the brand's research has led in the creation of a wide range of smartphones including the youth centric Y series, designed especially to make the best of the available resources.
The Y series reflects vivo's in-depth understanding of the habits, preferences, and aspirations of the younger generation.
As a result, the Y series range is purposefully developed to fulfil the demands of fast-paced consumers including students, collegiates, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs.
vivo recently launched Y15s in the country. The smartphone boasts a powerful, long-lasting 5000mAh battery*, smooth Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology along with AI Dual Camera.
The smartphone comes smartly engineered with 5V/1A Reverse Charging* that turns the phone into a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices.  Y15s also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Available in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colors, the phone retails for Tk 12,990 in Bangladesh.
vivo introduced Y21 in Bangladesh in September this year, available with 5000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charge, 4GB + 1GB 2nd Generation Extended RAM, the smartphone has gained popularity in the country ever since.
Also engineered with Reverse Charging, Y21 supports 18W Fast Charge and flaunts an 8.00mm super-slim body alongside side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and easy unlocking. Available in Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow colors, Y21 is a budget phone with an affordable price tag of Tk 14,990.
Committed to its simple yet absolute goal of driving purposeful innovation, vivo is setting high standards with phenomenal technology and become a trailblazer in mobile technology. With innovation at its core, vivo looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in the country and across the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft