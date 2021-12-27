Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak govt asked to check influx of cheap Iranian cooking oil

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Pak govt asked to check influx of cheap Iranian cooking oil

Pak govt asked to check influx of cheap Iranian cooking oil

KARACHI, Dec 26: Producers have warned that the flooding of cheap smuggled Iranian cooking oil is not only affecting the market share of the local edible oil industry but also causing revenue losses to the exchequer.
A number of market players or middlemen, using social media platforms, have been offering Iranian cooking oil and canola oil at Rs240-325 per litre saying "the prices are negotiable" while the locally produced cooking oil is being sold between Rs380-400 per litre.
They have also shown their desire to sell the Iranian products in bulk to only small local producers of cooking oil. The demand for cheap Iranian oil has been growing in the last one month in Karachi and upcountry markets due to a high tax of Rs80 per kg or Rs80,000 per tonne on the import of edible oil in Pakistan.
The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) through its Dec 17 letter had informed Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin and Director General of the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Ali Bux Soomro that due to the high tax structure on import of edible oil, the cross-border smuggling through porous borders has been thriving.
PVMA Chairman Tariq Ullah Sufi and Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Amjad Rasheed said that the dumping of Iranian oil is causing revenue loss to the national kitty but also hitting the sales of "Made in Pakistan" products in the domestic market. They said the smuggled goods are non-certified and substandard edible oil products, hence a threat to human health, therefore these products must be checked and stopped for keeping in stock and selling under the stipulations of PSQCA Act 1996 and rules framed there-under.
They called upon the provincial food authorities of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakthtunkhwa to take notice of this issue of public interest.
The attractive profit margins, available to the implied undocumented and grey supply chain of smuggled goods, suggest that the illegal practice is liable to further flourish if left unattended, the PVMA said.
It is a universally accepted and experienced phenomenon that raw materials and finished goods on which incidence of duty/taxes and other levies are higher in comparison with the regional and neighboring countries are prone to smuggling and thus the local industry is witnessing the same scenario, the association added.
Unfortunately, the law enforcement agencies, tax offices, district administration and management authorities, besides other registering and licensing regulators are not paying any heed to the issue, hence the legitimate, documented and tax obedient industry is seriously suffering and sustaining irreparable financial losses by losing market share.
Mr Rasheed said the association has sought time from Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin and the chairman FBR for taking any action against the influx of Iranian oil in order to save the local industry.
A ghee/cooking oil producer said since the Iranian product is not according to PSQSA standard then it could be injurious to human health.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Padma Bank opens ACS at Gulshan Branch
Southeast Bank relocates Banani branch
American airlines scrap 1,000 Xmas Day flights on Omicron fears
Heavy snow fall disrupt Japan domestic flights
Abul Barkat, Aynul Islam elected BEA President, General Secretary
Runner Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
Up to 50pc rebate on Minister products to continue


Latest News
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft