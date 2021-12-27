India’s power demand rises 10% in April-Nov

NEW DELHI, Dec 26: India's power demand, a key indicator of economic growth, jumped more than 10% in the April-November period of the current financial year, indicating a strong recovery.

Government data shows coal-fired generation meeting 71% of the demand, making it clear that black diamond will continue to occupy the centre stage amid rapid growth in power demand.

Consider: all sources put together generated 978 billion units (BU) during the period under review, while coal-fired plants accounted for 696 BUs.

Indeed, coal-fired plants stepped up generation by 14% to bridge the gap left by a 28% fall in output from stations running on imported coal and 43% from imported gas as a sharp rise in their prices made them uneconomical for cash-strapped distribution companies.

The picture could have been different had Coal India, which accounts for 80% of fuel supplies for power production, and captive mines not ramped up production to keep pace with the rising power demand - except for a short period when supplies were hit by heavy rains in coal-bearing states between Mid-August and September.

Coal India's production has registered a 5.6% growth dispatch rose 19% in the April-November period compared to the same period of last year. Production from captive mines rose nearly 56%. -TNN











