One can buy snacks from digital vending machine on bKash payment

Customers can now purchase snacks and soft drinks through bKash payment from digital vending machine 'SnacKeeper' at 64 points in Dhaka 24/7. So, they do not need to worry anymore whether the shops are open or closed in case there is a craving for snacks.

With bKash, users can buy their desired snacks from the digital vending machines conveniently placed at important points of Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Banasree, Bashundhara, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Agargaon, Mirpur, Uttara, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka University, BUET, and so on, says a press release.

Users can get their favorite snacks from a wide assortment of items like water, soft drinks, chips, chocolate, biscuit, and cake from these vending machines anytime without any human assistance.

Customers can learn more about the locations of the vending machines by clicking on this link: https://www.bkash.com/snackeeper.

It is very convenient to buy snacks and soft drinks from the vending machines through bKash payment. User has to select desired item first and then select bKash as the preferred payment method. Payment will be complete after scanning the QR code, specifying amount, and entering bKash PIN. Customer can also dial USSD code *247# to make the payment. They will receive the desired product automatically after payment is complete.



















