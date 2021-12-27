RFL brings app-controlled geysers



Md Moniruzzaman, director of Rangpur Metal, unveiled the cover of the products during a programme in the capital Thursday.

"Now, 30 per cent of the local demand for geysers is met through imports. Rangpur Metal is fulfilling about 45 per cent of the domestic need. We hope that, in five years, this appliance will not have to be imported. And after meeting the local demand, we plan to export it," he said.

Shariful Islam, head of marketing at Rangpur Metal, said: "The demand for geysers grows during the winter season. We have launched app-controlled geysers this year, considering the demand of the buyers. The geysers can be turned on and off from anywhere with the app; the temperature can also be controlled."

Now RFL has 13 types of geysers. The prices of the appliance range between Tk2,600 and Tk14,700. -UNB









