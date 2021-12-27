Video
Monday, 27 December, 2021
Business

Premier Cement approved 20pc cash dividend at 19th AGM

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Business Desk

The 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Premier Cement Mills Limited was held using digital platform on Sunday with the company Chairman Mohammad Mustafa Haider in the chair.
A 20% Cash Dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2021 was approved by the shareholders in the meeting.
Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque gave a brief summary of Directors' Report and replied various queries of honourable shareholders.
Among others Directors Md Jahangir Alamand Mohammed Ershadul Hoque and Independent Directors Mahfuzur Rahman, Fakhrul Islam, and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain - FCMA, CFO Selim Reza-FCA, Company Secretary Kazi Md. Shafiqur Rahman, HIAC Md. Aminul Islam remained present.
Director and President of BCMA Md. Alamgir Kabir appraised to his final remarks that the Premier Cement is the Second Largest Cement Brand in the Cement sector of the country and offered vote of thanks to concluding the Meeting.


