Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:44 PM
CIS-BCCI holds annual general meetings

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

CIS-BCCI President Habib Ullah Dawn (middle, front row) and with the other officials of the Chamber pose for photograph at the annual general meeting of the trade body at Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Saturday.

The 6th, 7th & 8th Annual General Meetings (AGM) of Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) was held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Saturday.
 During the AGM, CIS-BCCI President Habib Ullah Dawn presented the Annual Reports of 2019, 2020 and 2021 and explained the future plan of the Chamber along with past activities.
CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Deen presented the Financial Reports of the Chamber for the year 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The General Members along with the Board of Directors/Advisers present in the AGM actively participated in the discussion on the Annual Report and Audited Financial Reports and finally approved it unanimously.
The Meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Vice President of the Chamber Jadab Debnath.
It may be mentioned here that CIS-BCCI, a registered Trade Body under T.O Rules of Ministry of Commerce, is working to promote bilateral trade relation between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia.
CIS-BCCI regularly interacts with the related agencies of the government and with respective diplomatic missions to explore CIS market including Russia as the 3rd front of our export destination after United States and the European Union.


