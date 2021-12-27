NBR for installation of EFD in trade firms

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has invited applications from local vendors for managing its electronic fiscal device (EFD) system to promote the value-added tax (VAT) collection.

The revenue board has published a tender notice seeking private business firms having at least five years of working experience in the field to submit application by January 16, 2022.

A senior NBR official said the revenue board was going to allow the private companies in the field with the aim of promoting the EFD system in the country.

The NBR has so far distributed 3,393 EFDs in Dhaka and Chattogram without any cost to promote the system among businesses.

On October 6, the NBR imposed charges ranging between Tk 20,500 and Tk 24,000 on installation of single EFD and SDC. On August 25, 2019, the NBR introduced the service to monitor businesses transactions to check VAT dodging.

In August 2018, NBR made use of EFD or point of sales (POS) software, scrapping the traditional electronic cash register machines (ECR), mandatory for shops and service providers from November 1 that year.

A total of 24 types of businesses service having annual turnover of over Tk 50 lakh are bound to use the system. As per VAT law, the NBR can take legal action in case of not using the EFD or SDC properly in maintaining business transactions.







