Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:43 PM
Cost of BTV automation project to rise to Tk 118.50 crore

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Mizanur Rahman

Proposal has been made to increase the cost of Bangladesh Television (BTV) automation project by Tk 35.68 crore to increase to Tk 118.50 crore and its tenure implementation to rise by 18 months.   
A project titled "Modernization, Digitization and Automation of BTV's Central Broadcasting System" has been recently sent to the Planning Commission. The original cost of the project was Tk 82.82 crore and it will see significant increase now.
As of June this year, the physical progress of the project was 69.68 percent and the financial progress stood at Tk 24.29 crore.
Sources said the main objective of the project is to develop programmes and news on BTV, BTV World and Sangsad Television by inserting IT based automated equipment as per desire of the viewers.
It will introduce full high definition (HD) broadcasting and replace equipment in 3 studios for digital production. Contribute to achieving sustainable development goals through production and broadcasting of television programs. Better advertising will contribute to increase the government evenue.
Mosammat Nasima Begum, Member for Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division in the Planning Commission and in charge of the project, said the existing equipment used for central broadcasting system of BTV was installed in 1996.
After 23 years of service, its efficiency has decreased. The project has been undertaken to fully automate and digitize the central broadcasting system by replacing the old digital equipment with modern digital and automated equipment as per the demand of the age.
The successful implementation of the project will modernize the central broadcasting system of BTV and at the same time operate broadcast in 4 channels so that viewers can watch BTV programs in full high definition (HD) format.
Officials in the Planning Commission said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed major issues related to the project on August 16 this year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with changes adopted in the meeting. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will implement it by June 2022.
BTV was established on December 25, 1964 to become a powerful and effective publicity media through 16 broadcasting stations and satellite broadcasting in different parts of the country. The equipment used for BTV's central broadcasting system was installed in 1998.
BTV will be converted into a digital terrestrial television system as per national roadmap and ITU guidelines, planning commission officials said.











« PreviousNext »

