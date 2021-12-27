FBCCI demands easing of loan classification policy



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the apex chamber at the Officers Club in the capital on Sunday.

He made the call at the FBCCI Annual General Meeting 2019-2020 held at the Officers Club in the capital on Sunday morning. The FBCCI president said extending the relaxation of loan classification period would bring relief to traders and speed up economic recovery.

At the annual general meeting, Md. Jashim Uddin in his speech urged the National Board of Revenue not to finalize the new income tax law in a hurry. As an income tax law is currently in force, the new law should be enacted in consultation with all stakeholders, including the FBCCI, the FBCCI president said.

Bangladesh will have to face some challenges in the aftermath of LDC transition. Businesses from all walks of life in the country need to work together to meet these challenges and take advantage of the potential of developing countries. Bangladesh will become a developed country by 2041 through the joint efforts of all, he added.

During the meeting Md. Jashim Uddin said that the FBCCI is actively participating in the meetings of the National Committee headed by the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and various sub-committees under it to address the post-transformation challenges in developing countries. Also, as part of policy advocacy to address post-2027 challenges, "Internal Resource Mobilization and Tariff Rationalization", "Global Market Access 2021-2026 and Beyond", "Investment Measures for Sustainable Inclusion" this four strategy papers have been formulated in the form of handbooks. Which will be formally handed over to the government soon. At the same time, the process of setting up an Innovation Center at FBCCI is underway to enhance the sector-based capacity.

To make the FBCCI a truly research-oriented organization, 18 panel advisors have been appointed. The FBCCI will be able to make its recommendations to the government stronger through the analysis and advice of these experts in policy making on any issue.

The annual meeting was presided over by FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin. Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and M.A. Razzak Khan along with other directors and general body members were present.

The 2019-2020 Annual Report and Audit Report was unanimously approved at the meeting. Later an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting was held.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that the door of the country's apex trade body is open for all traders. The FBCCI will be there to help them solve any problem. In the meantime 78 standing committees have been formed. These committees will work to identify sector-wise problems and solve them quickly.

The FBCCI is working closely with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority to ensure a better working environment in the country's industries, he informed, a safety council has already been set up at the FBCCI.















