Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:43 PM
Last known slave ship is remarkably well preserved

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

WASHINGTON, Dec 26:  In 2019, a team of researchers confirmed that a wooden wreck resting off the muddy banks of the Mobile River in Alabama was the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring enslaved people from Africa to the US.
Now, the researchers say they have made another startling discovery: The wreck is remarkably well preserved. As much as two-thirds of the original structure remains, including the hold below the main deck where 110 people were imprisoned during the ship's final, brutal journey from Benin to Mobile in 1860.
The researchers said it was possible that DNA could be extracted from the sealed, oxygen-free hull, which is filled with silt. Barrels, casks and bags used to stow provisions for the captives could also be found inside, they said.
Delgado said researchers planned to remove sediment and wood from the Clotilda, which could be analysed to determine if there was DNA that could be traced to a particular region or linked to descendants.
Last month, the Clotilda was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, giving it added protection as officials in Alabama continued to research the site to determine what should happen to the wreck. The revelation that the ship was largely intact was reported this past week by National Geographic.    -NYT


