Flights cancelled as omicron overshadows Christmas

NEW YORK, Dec 26: More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions.

Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported.

Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.

More than 2,800 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Saturday, including more than 990 originating from or headed to US airports, with over 8,500 delays. On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays.

"Help @united flight cancelled again. I want to get home for Christmas," one exasperated traveler from the US state of Vermont tweeted early Saturday.

Flightaware data showed United canceled around 200 flights on Friday and nearly 250 Saturday -- about 10 percent of those that were scheduled.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement Friday.

Delta scrapped 310 flights Saturday and over 100 more Sunday, saying it has "exhausted all options and resources."

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans," the company said. -AFP







