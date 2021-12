Crowds gather to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on December 26, 2021





Crowds gather to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on December 26, 2021. As cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant continue to rise across the nation, several states are bringing back curbs as a precautionary measure. Till now, 422 Omicron cases have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories. photo : AFP