General Shafiuddin takes charge of BOA as President

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has taken over the charge of the Bangladesh Olympic Association as its 16th president on Friday (December 24).

Earlier, General Shafiuddin was re-elected as the President of the new executive committee of BOA while Syed Shahed Reza was re-elected as the Secretary General in an election held on December 22. Both were elected unopposed.

The last election of the BOA was held in 2017.

All quarters are hoping that the BOA's activities will be more dynamic than before under the shrewd leadership of the newly elected President. -BSS







