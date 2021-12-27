Video
Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka and Nepal win Bangamata Int'l Volleyball

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka and Nepal win Bangamata Int'l Volleyball

Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka and Nepal win Bangamata Int'l Volleyball

Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka and Nepal had registered wins in the Bangamata Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 on Sunday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka. On the day, Kyrgyzstan defeated the Maldives by 3-0 while Sri Lanka won over the host by the same margin while Nepal outplayed Uzbekistan by the same margin. Earlier, Bangladesh women suffered a 0-3 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in their first match of the international Volleyball event named after Bangamata.    photo: Observer DESK


