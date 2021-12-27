Soumya hits 2nd ton, Shafiqul hauls fifer

Walton Central Zone are close to build a skyscraper against BCB South Zone at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram ridding on the bat of Soumya Sarkar, Salman Hossain and Shuvagata Home while BCB North Zone got steering of the match against Islami Bank East after Shafiqul Islam five-for at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.



Central Zone vs South Zone

Central Zone ended the play of day-1 of the 3rd round of the event posting 293 runs on the board losing four wickets.

Earlier in the morning, winning the toss South Zone invited Central Zone to bat first and picked up both the openers early. Nasum Ahmed bowled both Mizanur Rahman and Mohammad Mithun when they were on seven and 12 respectively.

Soumya came to bat at 3 and stood valuable 144-runs' 23rd wicket partnership with Salman. Salman however, departed on 70 and following batter Taibur Rahman was the last better of the day to get out just managing couple of runs.

Taibur's departure brought skipper Shuvagata in the middle, who paired with Soumya to add 122 runs in the 5th wickets' stand and went unbeaten on 62. Soumya was batting on 128 as the game of the day called off.

This is the 2nd century for Soumya in the ongoing NCL, who hit a ton in the first match of the event as well.

Like Nasum, leggy Rishad Hossain also scalped two wickets.



East Zone vs North Zone

North Zone trail by95 runs in their first innings in reply to East Zone's 166 runs' first innings total.

Winning the toss, Northerns invited Southerns to bat first and wrapped up within the 2nd session of the day after bowling brilliance of Shafiqul, Sunzamul Islam and Sharifullah. Shafiqul hauled five wickets allowing 35 runs, while Sunzamul took three and Sharifullah got rest two wickets.

BCBSZ's skipper Imrul Kayes was the first man to depart on five while Shamsur Rahman Shuvo and Shahadat Hossain Dipu both

had gone for a ducks. Afif

Hossain Dhrubo showed some resistance but not for long. He gathered 37 runs. None of the later batters but Pritom Kumar managed to score few runs. Pritom scored 26 runs.

But it was Mohammad Ashraful, who was against the stream. The veteran batter scored 70 runs off 160 balls with nine boundaries and one over boundary.







