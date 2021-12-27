

Herath tested negative for C-19, joins team practice

Former Sri Lankan spinner was tested positive for Covid-19 soon after his arrival in New Zealand and was sent in quarantine, while nine Bangladesh cricketers sent in isolation because contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 patient during travelling to Christchurch. Players and staff members started their activities last week after getting negative report except Herath, who was yet to complete his mandatory two-week quarantine.

"MIQ facilities released me today," Herath said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday. "And now I'm so happy to be back with the team".

"At the same time I had a kind of difficult two weeks with quarantine but I'm so glad to be back and looking forward to the tour," he shared.

The spin-master expressed his gratitude to both the host and visiting boards for their concerns. He said, "I must thank the BCB and New Zealand healthcare as they looked after me very well."

Team Tigers are currently in Tauranga in a practice camp ahead of the first Test of the series. They will play a two-day game against the New Zealand XI on December 28 and 29.

The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.







