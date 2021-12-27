Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021-22

Herath tested negative for C-19, joins team practice

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Sports Reporter

Herath tested negative for C-19, joins team practice

Herath tested negative for C-19, joins team practice

Bangladesh spin bowling Coach Rangana Herath had joined the team practice ahead of the two-match Test series in and against New Zealand after completing his 14-day quarantine, which he confirmed on December 26.
Former Sri Lankan spinner was tested positive for Covid-19 soon after his arrival in New Zealand and was sent in quarantine, while nine Bangladesh cricketers sent in isolation because contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 patient during travelling to Christchurch. Players and staff members started their activities last week after getting negative report except Herath, who was yet to complete his mandatory two-week quarantine.
"MIQ facilities released me today," Herath said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday. "And now I'm so happy to be back with the team".
"At the same time I had a kind of difficult two weeks with quarantine but I'm so glad to be back and looking forward to the tour," he shared.
The spin-master expressed his gratitude to both the host and visiting boards for their concerns. He said, "I must thank the BCB and New Zealand healthcare as they looked after me very well."
Team Tigers are currently in Tauranga in a practice camp ahead of the first Test of the series. They will play a two-day game against the New Zealand XI on December 28 and 29.
The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia score in extra time to overcome Singapore in Suzuki Cup semi-final
Former England Test captain Ray Illingworth dies at 89
Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup
Dual Olympic champion Oestberg ruled out of Games for health reasons
Villa boss Gerrard tests positive for Covid-19
Premier League plays on despite Covid surge
Canada's Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney
Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce


Latest News
7 launch fire victims in critical condition: Dr Samanta Lal
AL candidates win in two UPs in Rajshahi's Bagha
Aspiya rewrites ‘police story’ for landless families
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
Couple killed in as truck ploughs through home
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
RFL approves 23% dividend
Lukaku fires Chelsea to win over Villa
Most Read News
Heavy rains displace thousands in Brazil
6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail
Who to be her successor?
13 sentenced to death, 8 get life over B'baria AL leader murder
Man shot dead in Thakurgaon UP polls violence
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Tutu dies
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft