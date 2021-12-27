NAP proposes formation of new law to President

National Awami Party (NAP) on Sunday proposed formulation of a law to restructure the Election Commission to the President.

Ivy Ahmed, Executive President of the party, said, "We have proposed formulating a law for restructuring the EC. The government must take the initiative."

She talked to reporters in front of Bangabhaban after a dialogue with the President on Sunday evening.

"We all wish to go to the polls for the right to vote and no minister or lawmaker can exert influence there. We have made such proposals," she added.

In response to a question from journalists, Ivy Ahmed said, "No name was asked from us for the formation of the search committee. So we did not suggest any name. We did not talk about it."

Whether NAP would accept the formation of EC without the law, Ivy Ahmed said, "It is a matter of time. It depends on what kind of initiative the EC will take."

When asked if they were against the search committee she said, "We are saying the law must be made."

In a written statement, Ivy Ahmed said if the EC is formed by law, no one will have a chance to talk about it. It could lead to a fair and impartial election.

NAP made 7-point proposal including formation of election commission. Notable among them are individuals and political parties who oppose the spirit of independence must be declared ineligible for elections and election time cases need to be disposed of expeditiously.

Ismail Hossain, acting General Secretary of the party, said the topic of discussion was the formation of the Election Commission.

There was no dialogue on the formation of search committee. Legislation needs to be enacted to resolve the controversy over the formation of the Election Commission, he said.

Earlier, the party presidium members Advocate Abdur Rahman, Kazi Siddiqur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Partha Sarathi Chakraborty and Secretariat member Anil Chakraborty took part in the dialogue with the President from 4:00 pm. Jatiya Party took part in the dialogue on December 20 and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) on December 22.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party of Bangladesh led by Comrade Khalequzzaman did not take part in the dialogue scheduled at 6:00 pm on Saturday.