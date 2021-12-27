Video
Monday, 27 December, 2021
Home Back Page

Dengue: 9 more hospitalized

Published : Monday, 27 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

Nine more patients were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Of them, four were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and five outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 28,357 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 26.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 90. Of them, 59 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 31 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 104 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, sis in December so far.  


