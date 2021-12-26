Video
India, UK, Turkey condole loss of lives in launch fire

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

India, the UK, and Turkey Friday condoled the loss of lives in a massive fire that swept through a crowded launch near Jhalakathi in the early hours of the day.
"Shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy aboard a passenger launch near Jhalakathi. Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson tweeted.
Meanwhile, Turkish Embassy in Dhaka said, "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives during the fire, extend our heartfelt condolences to their relatives as well as to the friendly people and government of Bangladesh, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also expressed deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the accident. "We pray for the early recovery of the injured," it said.
The accident left at least 39 people charred to death and 72 injured.
The blaze broke out around 3:00am on Avijan-10, which was carrying around 800 passengers, in the midstream of the River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi district's Sadar upazila. Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel.


