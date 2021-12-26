Most kitchen market items yet high

Even at the end of the year, ordinary consumers are not getting relief in so far as the prices of daily necessities are concerned. Most of the products that suddenly went up in the market have remained stuck there.

In the last few months, the price of chicken has been increasing in the markets of the capital has kept up the trend this week as well.

Meanwhile, the prices of one or two vegetables have come down in the season, but the prices of most vegetables are still on the rise.

Such a picture of daily commodity prices was

seen in various wholesale and retail markets of the capital on Saturday.

Buyers say that December is almost over but cauliflower is still being bought at a price of more than Tk 40. Although the prices of tomatoes and carrots have dropped by half, most of the essential vegetables have to be bought at the previous high prices.

Also, the price of broiler chicken, the main source of protein for the common man, has been rising for the last two months. As a result, ordinary consumers feel strain even if the prices of a product or two decrease in the market.

Poultry supply has been declining since the beginning of November, and was sold two weeks ago at Tk 150 per kg. But now again it is rising. Poultry chickens sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 on Saturday increased by Tk 20 in two weeks. And the golden chicken is being sold at Tk 260 to Tk 280.

Traders say the supply of chicken in the market is low at present. For this we have to buy from the wholesale market at extra price.

As a result, it is having an impact on the retail market. If the supply in the market increases, it may decrease again. Then we will also reduce the price.

Besides, the prices of all types of rice have gone up by Tk 5 per kg. Miniket is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65, Nazirshail at Tk 64 to Tk 70, Atash rice at Tk 45 to Tk 50 and BR-29 rice at Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg.

Lentils are being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 in the market with an increase by Tk 10. However, other products remained unchanged during the week.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that tomatoes are being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. New potatoes are available at Tk 40 per kg. Old potatoes are being sold at Tk 30 per kg. Barbati (kidney beans) is being sold for Tk 60 to Tk 70, bean is being sold for Tk 40 to Tk 50, (round) eggplant is Tk 50 to Tk 60, (long) eggplant is Tk 40, cauliflower is Tk 30 to Tk 40 per piece, cabbage is Tk 30 to Tk 40, bitter gourd is Tk 60, Carrots are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, pumpkins at Tk 40 per kg, chichinga (snake gourd) at Tk 50, palol at Tk 40, and papaya at Tk 25 per kg. Green chillies are being sold at Tk 60 per kg. A set of four green banana is being sold at Tk 30. Cucumber is being sold at Tk 50 a kg.

Lemon (a set of four) is being sold at Tk 15 to Tk 20.

Chinese garlic is being sold at Tk 150. Last week, local garlic was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 120 per kg. Local ginger at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg. Chinese ginger is being sold for Tk 140.

Anwar Hossain a vegetable seller in Malibagh Bazar, said, "The supply of vegetables is high now. So the price has come down. Especially due to the arrival of Rajshahi tomatoes, the prices are falling fast. And the new onion has already started to grow. So prices are falling in the retail market.

Haji Enayetullah, president of Moulvibazar Businessmen's Association, said prices of imported goods including oil, sugar and pulses have been fluctuating for several weeks. The problem with containers is that many people are not able to unload the imported goods from the ship at the right time.

Meanwhile, Pabda Tk 400, Tengra Tk 500, Mala Tk 400 and Batashi fish are being sold at Tk 600 per kg. The price of silver hilsa varies from Tk 800 to Tk 1,400 depending on the size.

Flour has been been selling at higher prices for the last two weeks. The price of two kg packaged flour is Tk 70 to Tk 72 and open flour which was selling at Tk 35 to Tk 36 per kg is now Tk 45 to Tk 48 per kg. Open soybeans are being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per litre and palm oil at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per litre. And a litre of bottled soybean oil is being sold at Tk 153 to Tk 156.









