Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: One dies, 275 more get infected

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Bangladesh logged one more Covid-linked death with 275 fresh infections in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 13, 699 samples, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.01 per cent from Friday's 2.02 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country on Friday reported one Covid-linked death and 342 fresh cases.
Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.
The fresh numbers reported on Saturday took the country's total fatalities to 28,056 while the caseload mounted to 15,82,985.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at
1.77 per cent during the period.
Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 224 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year's first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 4,500 flights cancelled globally over spread of Omicron
BD celebrates X-mass with message of hope amid Covid gloom
India, UK, Turkey condole loss of lives in launch fire
Most kitchen market items yet high
Covid: One dies, 275 more get infected
4 burnt in Sitakunda Shipyard blast
BNP spreading fictional stories about dialogue: AL
BNP Khulna Div Organizing Secy suspended


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft