Covid: One dies, 275 more get infected

Bangladesh logged one more Covid-linked death with 275 fresh infections in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 13, 699 samples, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.01 per cent from Friday's 2.02 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country on Friday reported one Covid-linked death and 342 fresh cases.

Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.

The fresh numbers reported on Saturday took the country's total fatalities to 28,056 while the caseload mounted to 15,82,985.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at

1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 224 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year's first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year. -UNB







