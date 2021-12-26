Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
4 burnt in Sitakunda Shipyard blast

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25: Four workers suffered burn injures as a fire broke out following an explosion at a shipyard in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogtam Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at Jamuna Steel Ship Breaking Yard owned by Haji Liaquat Ali at Shitalpur in Sonaichhari union of the upazila around 8 am.
The injured workers are Mohammad Sohel Rana, 25, Zahid Hasan, 26, Mizanur Rahman Milon, 40 and Mamun Firoz, 24.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda police station Mohammad Abul Kalam said the four workers were burnt by oxy-acetylene gas fire while working at the shipyard in the morning.
"One of them is now in critical condition while the others sustained slight injuries," he added.
The injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH)
Locals said a tank exploded while workers
were working for breaking an imported scrap ship at the shipbreaking yard in the morning.
ASI Alauddin Talukder of CMCH said among the four victims, Sohail Rana and Zahid have been admitted to the burn and plastic surgery ward and the others orthopedic surgery ward.     -UNB


