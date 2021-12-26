BNP spreading fictional stories about dialogue: AL

The ruling party Awami League (AL) is deeming that some better proposals and ideas will come out through the dialogue between the registered political parties with the President on the issue of formation of Election Commission. The party thinks that consultations are also needed to formulate a law for the formation of a new commission and this will come through the

President's dialogue with all political parties.

AL also blamed that BNP is spreading negative fictional information regarding the initiative of dialogue and the honourable President, guardian of the state.

The concerned leaders of AL said these while opposition party BNP identified the dialogue as a game to deteriorate crisis. BNP claimed that AL destroyed the election system leaving no point of dialogue over forming EC.

Regarding the ongoing dialogue, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "We are expecting something better through dialogue of political parties with the President. Some new and innovative ideas and proposals would come through dialogue."

"Dialogue is so much important to form a new law and enactment of it for the formation of new Election Commission," he added.

Regarding BNP's criticism and claim about dialogue and the President's initiative, the AL Joint General Secretary said, "His Excellency the President is the place of highest trust of the people of the country. When a dialogue is initiated by President, it shows respect to all political parties of the country. It is the place of giving and taking advice and it is the highest place of national unity."

"Making controversy over the main and real place of the state has also become a nature of the BNP. They carry pessimistic mentality. They are embarrassing the county and shortening the state. Their position is not anti-Awami League, they are basically anti-state. Doing politics collaborating with communal forces and anti-liberation forces, BNP promotes anti-state mentality," he added.

Another AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif called on the BNP to take part in the dialogue to form EC in response to the President's call.

He said the people of the country have not forgotten the scandal that the BNP had tarnished the image of Election Commission by making fake voters.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif also urged the BNP to give suggestions and proposals to the President for the formation of a new commission.

He also said that a law would be formulated to form an election commission next year.

Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that the BNP leaders are trying to question the good initiative of the President regarding the formation of the Election Commission. That is why they are protesting against the government.

In a statement, Obaidul Quader said, "The constitutional and democratic process of forming a neutral and strong Election Commission has already started through dialogue with the political parties at the initiative of His Excellency the President. The BNP leaders are trying to question this good initiative of the President."





