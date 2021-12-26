Video
BNP Khulna Div Organizing Secy suspended

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

BNP Khulna Divisional Organizing Secretary Nazrul Islam Manju was suspended on charge of violating party discipline on Thursday.
On Saturday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told the media, "Nazrul Islam Manju has been suspended on charge of violating party discipline. Anindya Islam Amit has been given the responsibility as the acting Organizing Secretary of Khulna division."
"The party informed Nazrul Islam Manju of the
decision through a letter on Saturday," Rizvi added.
On the other hand, Mahanagar Uttar BNP leaders and activists said, BNP had a staff meeting in Wards 27, 28 and 99 under Sher-e-Bangla police station in Mohammadpur zone on Saturday. Leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Juba League and Swecchasebok League attacked while Aminul Haque, Member Secretary of Mahanagar Uttar BNP, was addressing meeting at a restaurant in the capital.
"At least 20 BNP members were injured and the attackers also vandalized the restaurant. Injured leaders and activists are getting treatment at various hospitals in the city," said Aminul Haque.
"The Awami League has never been tolerating the opposition. We must give a proper answer of this attack one day," he added.


