Fire victims in ICU of Burn Institute in critical condition: Dr Samanta

The condition of the victims of MV Avijhan-10 launch fire is critical at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Twenty-one passengers who received multiple burn injuries in the launch fire on the river Sugandha of Jhalakathi have been brought at the Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka for treatment.

Of them, one died on Friday, while four are under treatment. One has been transferred to the Casualty Department. Now, 15 patients are undergoing treatment there.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Head of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told journalists while addressing a press briefing on Saturday morning. The press briefing was convened to brief the press on the treatment of the patients who received burn injuries in the launch fire.

"At present, 15 patients are being given treatment here. Of them, two are undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while another is in PHDO. Windpipes of all of them have been burnt. Some 40 per cent of the victims' bodies was burnt. Bodies of others have been burnt 5 to 30 per cent, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

"We have learnt that 32 more patients who were burnt in the launch fire are now undergoing treatment at Barishal hospital. Three of them have been kept at the ICU where they are being given treatment."

Asked how many of the patients admitted to the Burn Institute are out of danger, Dr Samanta Lal Sen said, "It is difficult to say anything else precisely about the burn injured patients. It's not possible to tell anything else about them so early. Treatment is going on."

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been enquiring about the patients from time to time. She wanted to know overall condition of the patients over phone on Friday. She also directed to ensure advanced treatment of the injured.

Some 21 people were taken to the burn unit of DMCH on Friday and 16 of them were admitted to the hospital where four others were given first aid.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are Tamin Hasan, 8, suffered 30 per cent burn injuries, Jesmine Akter, 35, (12pc), Bachchu Mia, 51, (badly burnt), Ishrat Zahan Sadia, 22, (20pc), Shahinur Khatun, 45, (25pc), Marufa, 48, (15pc), Selim Reza, 45, (18pc), Lamia, 13 (10pc), Mamtaz, 70, (8pc), Mohammad Russel, 38, (18pc), Bankim Majumdar, 60, (12pc), Monika Rani, 40, (30pc), Golam Rabbi, 20, (9pc), Bikash Majumdar, 16, Khadiza, 27, (15pc) and Bashir, 35, (6pc).

Of the victims, Habib Khan, 45, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

However, better treatment of the burn injured patients at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital has become uncertain because there are no doctors though a burn unit exists there.

Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital Director HM Saiful Islam said, "Our burn unit has remained closed for a long time due to absence of specialized doctors. However, patients with burn injuries are being given treatment at Surgery and Opthalmology Wards." At least seven doctors arrived in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital from Dhaka, he added.

Fire broke out on board the MV Avijhan-10, a Barguna-bound motor launch from Dhaka, when it reached Dewri area under Ponabalia union of Sadar Upazila in Jhalakathi district at about 3:00am on Friday. The launch was heading towards Barguna with some 800 passengers on board.

Bodies of 41 people have so far been recovered in the incident, while more than 70 passengers with burn injuries have been sent to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital and Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.







