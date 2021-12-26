No headcount of fire victims on hand



An elderly woman wails as she looks for her near and dear ones lost during the fire in the launch in Barguna on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At the time of the fire incident, how many passengers were on 'Avijan-10' launch is still unknown. However, the launch owner Hum Jalal Sheikh said there were 300 to 350 passengers in the launch.

SM Azgar Ali, Joint Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) of Barishal, also claimed that the launch left Dhaka for Barguna with about 310 passengers.

Meanwhile, the passengers who survived the launch fire said there were more than 1,500 passengers in the launch.

Five members of a family are still missing while going to their relative's house by Barguna-bound 'Avijan-10' launch that caught fire suddenly in the middle of the Sugandha river in the early hours of Friday.

The relatives of the victims searched them at hospitals in Barishal and Dhaka but failed to find them out.

Monwara Begum was going to her elder daughter Nazma Begum with her two sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grand son and daughter. When the fire broke out in the launch, some of them managed to swim ashore. But, Monwara Begum and four other family members went missing.

Jahid Hasan, a relative of Monwara Begum, said, "We did not find any of them in the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute."

Police have recorded a case over the 'unnatural deaths' of passengers aboard the MV Abhijan-10 after a horrific blaze swept through the vessel on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi. Jahangir Hossain, a village police member, filed the case on Saturday, Jhalakathi police chief Khalilur Rahman said.

Such a grave tragedy might have been avoided if Avijan-10' had rushed to shore immediately upon detection of a fire.

In that case everyone could have survived. That is the view of those who did survive yesterday's inferno on the vessel.

The launch crossed the Barishal port at 2:00am. Exactly 20 to 25 minutes later, while crossing the Dapdapia point of Sugandha River, a passenger Rashed of Barguna, saw a fire starting in the engine room. Rashed said, "I was sitting next to the engine room as the launch was loaded with passengers. I saw a fire originating in the engine room right after crossing Dapdapia point."

However, the launch continues to move on its course. At the same time the staff were trying to extinguish the fire. After moving like this for about 40 to 45 minutes, the fire suddenly spread throughout the whole launch.

In this regard, Barishal Divisional Commissioner Saiful Ahsan Badal said, "The inefficiency of the sailor can be considered as a major crime in this case. If the launch had been stopped without taking any risk after the fire broke out, perhaps such a big tragedy would not have happened."

The Barguna-bound launch caught fire in the wee hours of Friday, killing at least 41 people and injuring scores over 70.

A probe body, formed by the Ministry of Shipping to investigate the fire that broke out on the MV Abhijan-10 launch in the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi, has found some problems in the engine.

The seven-member investigation team visited the scene on Friday and primarily found engine problem, according to sources. "We have found some defects in the engine and are now matching information with other committee members," he said while talking to journalists.









