

Veteran journalist Reazuddin Ahmed passes away

Reazuddin passed away during treatment at United Hospital in the capital around 1:30pm on Saturday, according to M Abdullah, President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

"His condition worsened after he was admitted to the hospital and he was transferred to the CCU."

Reazuddin won the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 1993 for his contributions to journalism.

Reazuddin Ahmed, a former editor and publisher of The News Today, had

been in hospital care since December 9 after contracting Covid-19. He also held a senior position at The Daily Star and worked as editor of The Financial Express. Before his death, he was the editor and publisher of the Financial Herald, a fledgling newspaper.

He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Funeral prayers are scheduled at the Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am on Sunday.

Reazuddin graced some of the highest journalistic positions in the country with his contributions in the field. He also held leading posts at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and served the Jatiya Press Club in various positions.

Reazuddin Ahmed was born in Narsingdi on November 30 in 1945. He completed his Master's in Economics from Dhaka University in 1967 and the LLB in 1972. He entered journalism in 1968.

His journalistic career later took a turn to politics. In 2000, he became the information adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He served as the chairman of the South Asian Journalist Coordinating Council formed by journalist organisations from SAARC and as president of the South Asian Free Media Association.

From 1995 to 1998, he served as president of the Jatiya Press Club. He was elected president twice more since 2002.

In acknowledgement of his distinguished career, Reazuddin was awarded the Sher-e-Bangla Padak, the Maulana Akram Khan Gold Medal, the Narsingdi Press Club Padak and the Anti-Drug Federation Gold Medal.

The former president of JPC will be buried on Sunday at Banani graveyard after namaz-e-janaza.

Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) president Nazrul Islam Mithu and general secretary Dr Nurul Islam Hasib expressed deep shock at the demise of Reazuddin Ahmed. -Agencies



Reazuddin Ahmed, a senior journalist and former president of the Jatiya Press Club, has died from Covid-related complications at the age of 76.Reazuddin passed away during treatment at United Hospital in the capital around 1:30pm on Saturday, according to M Abdullah, President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists."His condition worsened after he was admitted to the hospital and he was transferred to the CCU."Reazuddin won the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 1993 for his contributions to journalism.Reazuddin Ahmed, a former editor and publisher of The News Today, hadbeen in hospital care since December 9 after contracting Covid-19. He also held a senior position at The Daily Star and worked as editor of The Financial Express. Before his death, he was the editor and publisher of the Financial Herald, a fledgling newspaper.He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.Funeral prayers are scheduled at the Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am on Sunday.Reazuddin graced some of the highest journalistic positions in the country with his contributions in the field. He also held leading posts at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and served the Jatiya Press Club in various positions.Reazuddin Ahmed was born in Narsingdi on November 30 in 1945. He completed his Master's in Economics from Dhaka University in 1967 and the LLB in 1972. He entered journalism in 1968.His journalistic career later took a turn to politics. In 2000, he became the information adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.He served as the chairman of the South Asian Journalist Coordinating Council formed by journalist organisations from SAARC and as president of the South Asian Free Media Association.From 1995 to 1998, he served as president of the Jatiya Press Club. He was elected president twice more since 2002.In acknowledgement of his distinguished career, Reazuddin was awarded the Sher-e-Bangla Padak, the Maulana Akram Khan Gold Medal, the Narsingdi Press Club Padak and the Anti-Drug Federation Gold Medal.The former president of JPC will be buried on Sunday at Banani graveyard after namaz-e-janaza.Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) president Nazrul Islam Mithu and general secretary Dr Nurul Islam Hasib expressed deep shock at the demise of Reazuddin Ahmed. -Agencies