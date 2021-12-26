Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

18 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Eighteen more dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Saturday morning, health authorities said.
Fatalities from dengue remained unchanged at 104 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It said 94 people died in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions. Sixteen patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining two cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 107 patients who were diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.
Of them, 67 are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 40 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 28,348 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with Dengue in the country. So far, 28,137 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 A truck engine caught fire after a head-on collision between two trucks
18 hospitalized with dengue
Bangladesh Kalyan Party brings out a procession from the Topkhana Road
Rs150cr found at UP businessman’s home in tax raid
Trade union-CSO platform formed
Dengue: One dies, 70 hospitalized in 24 hrs
Cattle trader killed in Netrokona
BD youth shot dead by BSF at Shibganj


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft