IGP warns foreign funded conspirators from working against country



Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed speaks as chief guest at a winter festival for disadvantaged children marking the Mujib Year at Segunbagicha in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

"This is the high time to stop those who are conspiring against Bangladesh. There are still conspiracies going on against the country," said Benazir while distributing warm clothes among disadvantaged children at Segunbagicha in the capital on Saturday.

Zoombangla Youth Foundation arranged the event on the occasion of the birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The IGP further said many people are trying to halt the development of the country from the back but we will break the shackles of all conspiracies and move forward. "Bangladesh is moving forward, will move further. Bangladesh is a wonder to the world about development."

Zeeshan Mirza, President of the Bangladesh Policewomen's Welfare Association, was present on the occasion as the guest of honour with Zoombangla Youth Foundation President Ruhul Amin Selim in the chair.

Among others, chief patron of Zoombangla Youth Foundation and Additional DIG of Bangladesh Police Md Moniruzzaman and Vice-President Jerin Sultana spoke.



Many people are conspiring against Bangladesh as they are getting money from abroad, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said."This is the high time to stop those who are conspiring against Bangladesh. There are still conspiracies going on against the country," said Benazir while distributing warm clothes among disadvantaged children at Segunbagicha in the capital on Saturday.Zoombangla Youth Foundation arranged the event on the occasion of the birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The IGP further said many people are trying to halt the development of the country from the back but we will break the shackles of all conspiracies and move forward. "Bangladesh is moving forward, will move further. Bangladesh is a wonder to the world about development."Zeeshan Mirza, President of the Bangladesh Policewomen's Welfare Association, was present on the occasion as the guest of honour with Zoombangla Youth Foundation President Ruhul Amin Selim in the chair.Among others, chief patron of Zoombangla Youth Foundation and Additional DIG of Bangladesh Police Md Moniruzzaman and Vice-President Jerin Sultana spoke.