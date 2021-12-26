Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
Ten people held while entering BD illegally

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

MAGURA, Dec 25: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members on Saturday detained 10 Bangladeshis while they were entering the country from India without valid documents through Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah district.
Three men and seven women were detained from a field at Gopalpur village of Jadavpur BOP under Maheshpur Battalion around 2.30 pm, confirmed Maheshpur 58 BGB additional director Taslim Mohammad Tareq.
Some of the detainees were identified as Mohammad Sohag, 32, Sumi, 29, Mintu Mia, 38, Tuhin, 33, and Mosha Mabia, 25.
BGB sources said all of them are Bangladeshi nationals.
A case was filed against them under Section 11 (1) © of the Passport Ordinance, 1973 at Maheshpur Police Station for entering Bangladesh illegally from India without a passport.    -UNB


