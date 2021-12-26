Video
Youths showing the nation the road to success: Dipu Moni

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

The Education Minister said that youths are the main strength in developing the nation and they are showing the nation the road to success.
Education Minister Dipu Moni made the remarks while addressing a function organized by CodersTrust Bangladesh at BIAM Auditorium in Eskaton on Thursday evening. She said that young people need to acquire more IT skills while women need to be more involved in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The minister said that besides general education, any kind of technology-based knowledge transforms a person into skilled manpower. Hence, everyone has to have the mentality of getting such education and training.
For two years, CodersTrust Bangladesh has trained one thousand young unemployed and disadvantaged women in different parts of the country in IT. After successfully completing the courses, these women are now earning a living.
CodersTrust Bangladesh organized the event to celebrate their achievements, award certificates and reward the best performers.
Dipu Moni said, "We are creating a lot more entrepreneurs with what CodersTrust is doing. They will not look for jobs for anyone else, but they will be able to create many more employment opportunities."
Appreciating the initiative of CodersTrust, the minister said that such initiatives are truly playing an important role in the process of building a digital Bangladesh in advancing women in the technology sector. When there is an investment made in a woman, her benefits go to everyone in the family, hence, CodersTrust's investment is a smart investment.
The event was presided over by Aziz Ahmed, the founder of CodersTrust Bangladesh and a Bangladeshi American IT entrepreneur. In his speech, Aziz Ahmed called upon trained women to join the IT sector.
The speakers at the occasion said that most of the jobs that are available at this time will not exist when today's children will look to be employed in the future. With the advent of information technology, the type of work is constantly changing. Everyone needs to change over time. Information technology-based skills can provide the opportunity for changes and development.
Referring to Bangladesh as a country of youth, they said that 65 percent of the people of the country are below 35 years of age. It is the strength of this youth that is leading the country towards its successes.
Parliament members Raushan Ara Mannan and Shirin Ahmed, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General ATM Abdul Wahab, National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Chairman Dulal Krishna Saha, former NSDA Chairman and CodersTrust Adviser Farooq Hossain were present as special guests.


