Burn units required in important 14 districts

There is only one doctor for an average of 10,000 burn patients in the country. Although burn unit work was supposed to start in 14 important districts, it has not seen the light of day. With sudden explosion, in no time the air becomes heavy with people's screams. People's sighs spread everywhere from the corridors of the hospital to the CCU ICU. Such incidents are constantly happening in Bangladesh. Although the number of burn victims is increasing day by day, treatment arrangements are absolutely inadequate. About 7 lakh people are burnt in the country every year.



But there are only 80 to 90 doctors for these patients. The number of beds is less than a thousand. There are only 400 to 500 specialized nurses. Government should take proper steps for treatment of burn patients and establish burn units in 14 District Hospitals. The sooner the better.



