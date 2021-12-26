Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Burn units required in important 14 districts

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Dear Sir
There is only one doctor for an average of 10,000 burn patients in the country. Although burn unit work was supposed to start in 14 important districts, it has not seen the light of day. With sudden explosion, in no time the air becomes heavy with people's screams. People's sighs spread everywhere from the corridors of the hospital to the CCU ICU. Such incidents are constantly happening in Bangladesh. Although the number of burn victims is increasing day by day, treatment arrangements are absolutely inadequate. About 7 lakh people are burnt in the country every year.

But there are only 80 to 90 doctors for these patients. The number of beds is less than a thousand. There are only 400 to 500 specialized nurses.  Government should take proper steps for treatment of burn patients and establish burn units in 14 District Hospitals. The sooner the better.

Ashikujaman Syed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Burn units required in important 14 districts
There is still hope of saving Afghanistan
Social value and its importance
Who to be her successor?
On self-Employment
Launch accident: Fair investigations must
Gas wastage should be stopped
Chilean democracy faces a critical test


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft