

Social value and its importance



Social values unite people in a society. People establish social life by uniting with each other based on customs, practices and ideals. Social values are not laws. These are some of the rules of morality. Violation of these rules is not punishable but social hatred has to face.



Some recent events show that our social values are degrading gradually. Once people used to believe that social values are greater than wealth. But now this idea has changed. Many of usare now running after money and wealth. So now, everything from the lowest to the highest levels of society is drowning in corruption, misdeeds and immoral activities. The practice of values is now ridiculed as the work of fools.



When social values are abolished, destroyed, when people do something against values, it is called the erosion of social values. When we look at the youths of our country, we see a sad and direct picture of this decline. Millions of young people, teenagers are pushing themselves on the path of darkness due to this decline, being addicted to drugs and other unwanted activities. Today, people of all ages are on the verge of destruction, abandoning values and morals by strangling the bright future. Those who were supposed to take the country far ahead is unjustly hindering the progress of the country today. The degradation of social values is directly or indirectly responsible for all these.



People's environment or social system makes them good or bad. One person is easily influenced by another when it comes to moving together. And that is why some of them fall into disrepute and abandon their principles, ethics and values. In many cases, people from younger to adult, from rich to poor, from responsible personality to non-responsible personality involved in such anti- social values activities that it impacts the whole society. Some are again involved in different crimes. Lack of principles and disrespect for values cause adverse reactions in people. As a result, people, society and the state suffer from their misdeeds.



Scholars opine that many times people's ambitions degrade their moral values. When people go astray in the hope of more happiness and luxurious life, they easily forget their values. Values are also eroded due to illiteracy, education crisis and lack of adequate opportunities.



To stop this ongoing decline, first of all, moral education and the practice of values are needed. The person who has moral education, respect for values, refrains from all crimes. Rather, they stood up against unjust and injustice. Therefore, both moral education and the practice of values are essential to prevent the decay of socialvalues.



Moral education and values are needed not only to prevent decay but also to make life beautiful. A person educated in moral education is steadfast in his principles, has faith in values. Moral education and values build a person as a right and pure person at the individual level as well as a good citizen at the state level. Because of having moral education and values, man fulfils all the duties towards himself/hershelf, family, society and the state. A person educated in moral education encourages others to be ethical, to show respect for values. He who has moral education does not commit wrongdoing for the sake of his surroundings. Rather, he strives to uphold morality and values.



People's first educational institution is his family. The family should give moral education and social values to their child. In our existing education system, the curriculum should have useful content for teaching ethics and values. Attempts to blindly imitate the culture of others must be consciously avoided. To spread moral education and awaken the values among the people, various steps have to be taken and implemented in public and private initiatives and every person has to be aware of himself.



The social values and morality of a nation reflect the socio-cultural nature and position of that nation. The more morally educated a nation is and the more respectful it is of its own values, the more united it is. Social values and morality lead people on the path of justice and welfare. It keeps people away from doing injustice and wrongdoings. The person who is educated in moral education, the person who respects his own social values is always flawless in behaviour.

Dr Matiur Rahman: Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC),

Dhaka, Bangladesh





