

On self-Employment



It calls for a concentrated effort on the part of the government by involving the youth in this monumental task of social work. This has been done successfully in many European countries, where social service is but part of the curriculum. Only when the youth have acquitted themselves in this task, are they eligible for being awarded and government jobs. This will be salutary in the sense that their interface would help remove many social evils still prevalent in society.



Proper orientation of youth is required in the social uplifting of the society. This will equip them to meet the challenges of his/her life more practically and successfully. The government should seize this opportunity and harness this power by making social service.



Recently speakers at a dialogue in London city, laid emphasis on using Prof Yunus's concept of social business to cut youth unemployment, rather than using it as the catalyst for climate change. News reports said unemployment is running high in the European Union, its leaders are also working on promoting both the social business and micro credit to combat growing unemployment in the recession hit Erosion nations.



Recession is specially bringing down government spending to various youth development activities and especially for their skills development programs. Here not only micro credit but also social business can open new horizon in creating new self employment opportunities and income generation activities.



Social business is creating new outreach in the development nations focused on creating a new economic system, away from the exploitative regime of the capitalist system. It seeks to develop the low cost manufacturing and distributing system so, the poor and middle income people in the world can afford a decent living. The youth seeking help from social business are on the spread.



The concept was pioneered by Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus as his model for development emerged as a major tool in alleviating poverty and creating a goal for the impoverished at a time when Europe, specially the UK was suffering from growing youth unemployment.



In social business, there are specific socio-economic objectives such as employment generation, reaching health, education and nutrition at low cost besides fighting environmental degradation. The prime object is to make the youth ready and accept their own responsibility through training of entrepreneurships of the social business at low cost to reach and serve to people at an affordable cost.



We believe that the youth will be able to effectively build a bridge between climate change and employment generation.



Youth initiative UK (YIU) has taken the initiative to promote in Bangladesh an eco-friendly way through cheap, cost effective and light weight Jute and Cotton bags (Eco-bags). The initiative exchanges views on certain issues related to promoting the social business practice though introducing environment-friendly products like jute and cotton bags for daily shopping.



For the first time UK use jute and cotton bags in Tower Hamlets. Mainly jute and cotton bags can be used as substitute for daily shopping plastic bags throughout the Tower Hamlets area as pilot project as part of saving the environment.



On the other hand, youth in our country can play a significant role in spreading awareness on socially critical issues and save the environment. The benefits of self reliance could be demonstrated by augmenting the government's efforts in forming and running cooperation. This will not only make them self reliant, but also provide gainful employment in the villages itself.



This will save the cities from congestion, on account of the large-scale migration of village to cities in search of employment. The youth on the other hand should rise to the occasion and take it as a challenge, rather than a humdrum assignment to be just done with it.



This would be possible if they work with a missionary zeal, in eradicating the age-old shackles that are eating into the vitals of our country. They shall not only help the country, but shall be laying down the foundation, for their own happy and prosperous tomorrow.



In conclusion, social business has a positive effect on socio economic variable, including many social illness and poverty alleviation. So, the government would create a policy- i) poverty alleviation programs; ii) environment that is supportive of agriculture and rural non-farm sectors; iii) oriented towards small farmer development; iv) capable of providing right incentive to adopt new technology; v) mobilization of local resource; vi) conductive to higher investment in social and economic infrastructure in rural areas and vii) adequate functioning of rural institutions and provide market access for rural products.



These policies are to improve the socio-economic conditions of the target groups through substantial increase in income and the empowerment of the rural poor and unemployed youth. For a densely populated country like Bangladesh we can no longer afford to leave the environmental issues to be decided by individuals.



There is a need to consider appropriate legal measures for achieving and maintaining sustainable development. In this respect mandatory environmental impact assessment and bringing the denuded land under tree cover required immediate attention. Mainly the aim of social business is to impart training to unemployment youth in various fields for employment opportunities in rural areas and make them self-reliant.

Md Atikur Rahman, former

Head of PRD at BUFT









The youths of today are the future citizens of tomorrow. It is therefore, imperative that they not only learn about the problems facing the country, but also meet the challenges. The youth power has been the genesis of many a revolution around the world and here in Bangladesh, it was behind our very first fight for language and independence. Their phenomenal power if effectively mobilised could help in nation building. That is the need of the hour.It calls for a concentrated effort on the part of the government by involving the youth in this monumental task of social work. This has been done successfully in many European countries, where social service is but part of the curriculum. Only when the youth have acquitted themselves in this task, are they eligible for being awarded and government jobs. This will be salutary in the sense that their interface would help remove many social evils still prevalent in society.Proper orientation of youth is required in the social uplifting of the society. This will equip them to meet the challenges of his/her life more practically and successfully. The government should seize this opportunity and harness this power by making social service.Recently speakers at a dialogue in London city, laid emphasis on using Prof Yunus's concept of social business to cut youth unemployment, rather than using it as the catalyst for climate change. News reports said unemployment is running high in the European Union, its leaders are also working on promoting both the social business and micro credit to combat growing unemployment in the recession hit Erosion nations.Recession is specially bringing down government spending to various youth development activities and especially for their skills development programs. Here not only micro credit but also social business can open new horizon in creating new self employment opportunities and income generation activities.Social business is creating new outreach in the development nations focused on creating a new economic system, away from the exploitative regime of the capitalist system. It seeks to develop the low cost manufacturing and distributing system so, the poor and middle income people in the world can afford a decent living. The youth seeking help from social business are on the spread.The concept was pioneered by Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus as his model for development emerged as a major tool in alleviating poverty and creating a goal for the impoverished at a time when Europe, specially the UK was suffering from growing youth unemployment.In social business, there are specific socio-economic objectives such as employment generation, reaching health, education and nutrition at low cost besides fighting environmental degradation. The prime object is to make the youth ready and accept their own responsibility through training of entrepreneurships of the social business at low cost to reach and serve to people at an affordable cost.We believe that the youth will be able to effectively build a bridge between climate change and employment generation.Youth initiative UK (YIU) has taken the initiative to promote in Bangladesh an eco-friendly way through cheap, cost effective and light weight Jute and Cotton bags (Eco-bags). The initiative exchanges views on certain issues related to promoting the social business practice though introducing environment-friendly products like jute and cotton bags for daily shopping.For the first time UK use jute and cotton bags in Tower Hamlets. Mainly jute and cotton bags can be used as substitute for daily shopping plastic bags throughout the Tower Hamlets area as pilot project as part of saving the environment.On the other hand, youth in our country can play a significant role in spreading awareness on socially critical issues and save the environment. The benefits of self reliance could be demonstrated by augmenting the government's efforts in forming and running cooperation. This will not only make them self reliant, but also provide gainful employment in the villages itself.This will save the cities from congestion, on account of the large-scale migration of village to cities in search of employment. The youth on the other hand should rise to the occasion and take it as a challenge, rather than a humdrum assignment to be just done with it.This would be possible if they work with a missionary zeal, in eradicating the age-old shackles that are eating into the vitals of our country. They shall not only help the country, but shall be laying down the foundation, for their own happy and prosperous tomorrow.In conclusion, social business has a positive effect on socio economic variable, including many social illness and poverty alleviation. So, the government would create a policy- i) poverty alleviation programs; ii) environment that is supportive of agriculture and rural non-farm sectors; iii) oriented towards small farmer development; iv) capable of providing right incentive to adopt new technology; v) mobilization of local resource; vi) conductive to higher investment in social and economic infrastructure in rural areas and vii) adequate functioning of rural institutions and provide market access for rural products.These policies are to improve the socio-economic conditions of the target groups through substantial increase in income and the empowerment of the rural poor and unemployed youth. For a densely populated country like Bangladesh we can no longer afford to leave the environmental issues to be decided by individuals.There is a need to consider appropriate legal measures for achieving and maintaining sustainable development. In this respect mandatory environmental impact assessment and bringing the denuded land under tree cover required immediate attention. Mainly the aim of social business is to impart training to unemployment youth in various fields for employment opportunities in rural areas and make them self-reliant.Md Atikur Rahman, formerHead of PRD at BUFT