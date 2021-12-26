Video
Home Countryside

Juba League leader wrapped in muffler dies

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: A local leader of Juba League died as his throat was wrapped in his muffler with a sallow machine while irrigating a pond in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Amjad Hossain, son of Abbas Ali, a resident of Mangalpara Goragachhi Village in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward No. 1 Unit in Shilmaria Union of Juba League.
Local sources said Amjad went to irrigate his pond in the area in the afternoon. As he did not return home, the family members went to the pond at around 8pm, and found him dead; his throat was wrapped in his muffler with the sallow pump.
Later, the family members recovered his body from there.



