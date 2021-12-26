Marginal potato farmers passing busy time at Fulbari



Farmers busy cultivating potato at a field in Gajerkuti Village of Naodanga Union at Fulbari. photo: observer

In bone-chilling cold, farmers are continuing their potato farming in field after field in the upazila. They are hoping good profits. They drew the attention of the government for increased prices and preservationsof potato. Potato has been farmed in six unions of the upazila this year.

Upazila Agriculture Department has fixed a target of 1,050 hectares (ha) of lands for potato cultivation this year. So far, local species of potato have been farmed on 80 ha while high-yielding species on 700 ha in the upazila. If the farming rate continues, the total farming will exceed the target.

Agriculture office and marginal farmers said, if yielding of estariz and rosagold species of seeds is good, 100 to 110 maunds of potato will be produced per bigha. Per bigha farming cost stands at Tk 20,000 to 25,000.

Most of the farmers in the region have cultivated potato with borrowed money and bank loan.

A visit to different areas in the upazila found wide areas under potato farming; no land was found fallow; no farmer was found in house.

Everyday growers are going out to their potato fields in the morning, and carrying out their field work with the hope of getting higher output. Compared to last year, increased lands have been brought under potato farming this year. Farmers having not own lands have farmed potato on leased lands.

Also many farmers have changed their lots by farming advance vegetables along with potato.

Farmer Toyeb Ali, 55, at Nawdanga Union said, "I have farmed potato on 11 bighas this year. I and other farmers will be benefitted if the yielding is bumper, and the price is fair."

He further said, if the government gives chance for potato exporting to foreign countries, growers will not count losses.

He was echoed by growers Isa Mia and Hasem Ali of Kurushaferusha Village under the union. They said, "We have not own lands. We are used to take lease of 10-15 bighas every year. We have taken lease of 15 bighas this year too. Already 10 bighas have been cultivated. The remaining five bighas will be finished within few days."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, marginal farmers have cultivated potato at a large scale as the soil of the upazila is suitable for potato cultivation.

"I think the farming will be finished within few weeks. If potato pricing is good, thousands of farmers will be benefitted," she maintained.



