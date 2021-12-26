Rafiqul Islam Jebu

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Rafiqul Islam Jebu, vice-president of Arani Municipality Unit of Awami League in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 4am on Saturday. He was 58.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Gochar Village under Arani Municipality at around 2pm.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Hazera Begum

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Hazera Begum, wife of late Ainuddin Khan, mother of SA TV Journalist Motahar Hossain and aunt of Sreepur Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Faisal Ahmed, died at Ibne Sina Hospital in Dhaka on Friday night. She was 65.

She had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Hazi Chhota Kalim High School Field in Maona Village of the upazila at 11am on Saturday.

Later, she was buried at a graveyard in the area.

She left behind her four sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Abul Bashar Shikder

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Abul Bashar Shikder, the foundation general secretary of Dashmina Upazila Unit of AL and incumbent member of the upazila AL Advisory Committee in the district, died of old-age complications at his residence at 3pm on Thursday. He was 84.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Government Model High School Field after Jum'a prayer on Friday.

After his second namaz-e-janaza in Arjabegi Village in the afternoon, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









