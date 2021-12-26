Two nabbed with drugs in two districts

Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 23 yaba tablets from Nazirpur Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Rakib Sheikh, 32, son of Md Hemayet Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Satkachima Village in the upazila. He is a local leader of Nazirpur Union Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Md Mohidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Satkachima area at night, and arrested Rakib along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nazirpur PS in this connection, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 225 cans of Burmese beer from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Jamal Uddin, son of Moqbul Ahmed, a resident of Balukhali Farir Beel area in the upazila.

Media Officer of Cox's Bazar RAB Abu Salam Chowdhury in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rajapalang area at around 11pm and arrested Jalal Uddin along with the illegal beer cans. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.







