Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Cox's Bazar, in three days.
PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 23 yaba tablets from Nazirpur Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Rakib Sheikh, 32, son of Md Hemayet Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Satkachima Village in the upazila. He is a local leader of Nazirpur Union Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Md Mohidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Satkachima area at night, and arrested Rakib along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nazirpur PS in this connection, the OC added.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 225 cans of Burmese beer from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Jamal Uddin, son of Moqbul Ahmed, a resident of Balukhali Farir Beel area in the upazila.
Media Officer of Cox's Bazar RAB Abu Salam Chowdhury in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rajapalang area at around 11pm and arrested Jalal Uddin along with the illegal beer cans. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba League leader wrapped in muffler dies
Marginal potato farmers passing busy time at Fulbari
Obituary
Two nabbed with drugs in two districts
Trained Ansar, VDP members deployed in 183 voting centres
Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai
Christmas Day celebrated
Over 200 seized vehicles damaged at Bagha Police Station


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft