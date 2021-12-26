Trained Ansar, VDP members deployed in 183 voting centres

GAIBANDHA, Dec 25: Over 2,200 trained Ansar and VDP members have been deployed in 183 voting centres for Union Parishad (UP) election to be held in the district on December 27.

Of them, some 161 centres are located in 16 unions under Gobindaganj Upazila while 22 ones in two unions under Palashbari Upazila of the district.

According to official sources, elections will be held in 16 unions of Gobindaganj Upazila on December 26. On December 27, elections will be held in two unions of Palashbari Upazila. The voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm without break. A total of 183 voting centres with necessary booths have been prepared.

A team comprising 17 members of Ansar and VDP has been deployed in each centre. Two members of each team will carry firearms while others sticks.

District Commandant (Acting) of Ansar and VDP M. Rezaul Islam said Ansar and VDP members will perform their duties in respective

polling centres; and their deployment was completed few days back.

Training and their physical fitness have been ensured properly, he added.

After performing duties, the assigned members will be given duty allowance from the government, he maintained.







