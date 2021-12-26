Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Dec 25: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Mamtaz Jahan Riya, 19, was the daughter of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Boro Masjid Mamtio area at Karnafuli Hydropower Station in the upazila. She was a third year student at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute of the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mamtaz Jahan hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 9pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to PDB hospital.

Later, she was shifted to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex from their following the deterioration of her condition, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Rangamati Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have committed suicide following an altercation with her family members at night over her love affair.











