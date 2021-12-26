Christmas Day celebrated



President of Mahila Sangstha in Narayanganj Salma Osman Lipi cutting a cake at a Baptist church at Kalir Bazar on Saturday to mark the Christmas Day. photo: observer

It is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

To mark the day, the Christian Community People organized different programmes in districts including Bogura, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Rangamati and Naogaon.

These programmes include offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

The elderly people of the community dressed up as 'Santa Claus' and distributed gifts among children as a part of the ritual.

But due to Covid-19 pandemic, the day was celebrated on a limited scale like the previous year, maintaining health safety rules including social distancing and wearing face masks everywhere.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Colourful lights have been lit up at every churches and missions in the district town since the last three days.

A cake has been cut at Bogura Missionary Hospital Church in the town in the morning to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Later, a special prayer was offered and a discussion meeting held there.

Father Gilbert Mridha, President of the church Robert Robin Marandy, Margaret Jhui, Bogura Municipality Panel Mayor Alhaj Sheikh and Sourav Biswas, among others, were present at that time.

The speakers in their speech urged all to maintain the communal harmony in the country.

Besides, the Christian Community people also offered a special prayer, with a view to protecting the countrymen from the coronavirus pandemic.

KURIGRAM: To mark the day, a cake has been cut at Isayee Fellowship Church at Kurigram River View School in the district town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held there.

Pastar Imran Sarker, Shimiyan Sarker, Roman Imtiaz, Laila Sarker and Sinthia Sabrin, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Special prayers were offered and religious songs at that time.

Similar programmes were organized in five churches of Kurigram.

RAJSHSHI: On this occasion, special arrangements have been made in the elite hotels of the city.

The symbolic 'Goshala' likely to Bethlehem has been created in the homes of the Christian Community people here.

Father of Baganpara Church Zevaj Rogario said a special prayer was held at City Church in the morning.

Seeking peace, progress and prosperity of the world including Bangladesh, special prayers were also offered at different churches in the city including Dingadoba Church commemorating Jesus Christ.

Special security measures have also been taken in the churches to celebrate the day.

Everybody celebrated the day in festive atmosphere in the city.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Chandraghona Baptist Church in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukdar inaugurated the day by cutting a cake.

A special prayer was offered at the Staff Club of Chandraghona Christian Hospital. Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, attended the meeting as chief guest.

General Secretary (GS) of Chandraghona Baptist Church Bijoy Marma moderated the programme.

President of Chattogram and Chattogram Hill Tracts Baptist Church Biplob Marma, Director of Christian Hospital Dr Prabir Khiyang, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, its members Angsuichhain Chowdhury and Diptimoy Talukder, Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mafizul Haque and Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Md Nasir Uddin, among others, were also present at that time.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: In this connection, Dulalpara Church of the Nazarene International organized different programmes in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

A cake has been cut in the church in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

President of Mohadevpur Upazila Hindu, Bouddha, Christian Oikka Parishad Ajit Kumar Mandol was present as chief guest while Area Convener of Dulalpara Church of the Nazarene International Father Dinesh Barman presided over the meeting.

Mohadevpur Press Club GS M Sakhawat Hossain, Milon Mandol and Mr Arnold Biswas, among others, also spoke on the occasion.





