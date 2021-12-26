Over 200 seized vehicles damaged at Bagha Police Station



Some seized vehicles in front of Bagha Police Station. photo: observer

Due to lingering trial of the cases, authority cannot sell these vehicles thorough auction. The government is also losing huge amount of revenue.

According to PS sources, the vehicles included over 150 motor bikes, six private cars, four micro-buses, eight vans, two trucks and two engine-run boats. In different times, these were seized by the PS police on various charges.

Due to lying in sand and dust, transports and parts have developed rust.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sazzad Hossain said, due to lack of necessary papers, these cannot be handed over to right owners. Most of these vehicles were seized on charge of bringing drugs.

Besides, the volume of seized vehicles are much higher than the cases settled in a month.

The government will get huge revenue if these vehicles are sold through auction, the OC added.









