Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:16 AM
Mustard farming gains popularity in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

A mustard field in Kishoreganj. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 25: Mustard farming is gaining popularity in the district gradually. Many farmers are showing their keen interest in cultivating the oily crop for its easy farming and lower production cost.
According to the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) office sources, mustard growers are passing their busy time in farming mustard; getting favourable weather and availability of quality seeds, fertilizers and other agri-inputs, farmers are expecting bumper production.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Saiful Hasan Alamin said, mustard has already been cultivated in 8,650 hectares (ha) in 13 upazilas of the district during this Rabi season.
Of the total target, 170 ha have been brought under the mustard cultivation in Hossainpur Upazila, 70 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, 525 ha in Pakundia, 545 ha in Katiadi, 1,580 ha in Karimganj, 755 ha in Tarail, 465 ha in Itna, 100 ha in Mitamoin, 335 ha in Nikli, 175 ha in Austagram, 1,075 ha in Bajitpur, 310 ha in Kuliarchar, and 2,545 ha in Bhairab Upazila.
 DAE's Deputy Director Md Saiful Alam said, mustard cultivation has been gaining popularity as the crop has already been recognized as a cash crop and is being exported to some of foreign countries wherein a considerable number of Bangladesh people are living; because of farmer-friendly programme of the government, crop specialists and agri-experts of the DAE are continuing their field-level advice among mustard growers, he added.


