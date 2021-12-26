Video
C-19: Three more die, two more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Three more people died of and two more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
 Some 24 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, two more people have tested positive for the virus in two districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday        morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,720 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, one is in Rajshahi and another in Bogura districts.
A total of 1,687 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 686 were from Bogura, 325 from Rajshahi including 207 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 96,148 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with seven new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.


