Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river

A 19-year-old female tourist drowned and two siblings went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Roangchhari Upazila of Bandarban on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maria Islam.

The missing siblings are Ahnaf Akib, 22, and Mariam Adnin, 19.

Mohammad Ershad Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Bandarban Tourist Police, said a team of tourists numbering ten arrived in Bandarban from Narayanganj on December 22.

On Friday, they went to Badura Waterfall of the Sangu River to take bath at around 3pm.

At one stage of bathing, Maria, Akib and Mariam went missing there.

However, locals managed to rescue Maria. She was then taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, Army personnel and divers from local fire service station rushed to the scene and have been conducting the rescue operation since Friday.





