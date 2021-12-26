Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Two people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Narayanganj, in two days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Mia, 18, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Musalli Village in Nandail Upazila of the district. He worked as the helper of a truck.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost Ziaur Rahman said a sand-laden truck was standing in Meherabari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the upazila in the morning.

At that time, another sand-laden truck hit the vehicle from behind, which left its the helper dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it at the police outpost.

However, the law enforcers seized both the vehicles but two drivers of those managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shafiullah, 30, son of Raham Ali, a resident of Kerabo Village under Golakandail Union in the upazila.

The injured is Nazir Hossain, 14. He is the son of Shafiulah's sister.

Police sources said Shafiullah and Nazir were heading to Dhaka on the day riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a Bhulta-bound passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle in Karnagop area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at noon, leaving Shafiullah dead on the spot and Nazir Hossain seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to US Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.









