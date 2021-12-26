34 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 34 people including a couple have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Barishal, Rajshahi, Madaripur, Pirojpur, Natore, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Rangamati, in four days.

BARISHAL: Police on Thursday arrested a woman for killing her minor son in Gournadi Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Saleha Begum Koli, 34, wife of Sagir Hossain Talukder, a resident of Borodulali Village under Barthi Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gournadi Model Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested her from in front of a madrasa adjacent to Madaripur Lake in the afternoon.

The arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

Earlier, Saleha Begum killed her three-and-a-half-month-old minor son Jobayer Talukder after taking him to a water pot forcefully in the house at Borodulali at early hours on December 19.

She fled the scene soon after the incident.

The deceased's father Sagir Hossain Talukder lodged a murder case with Gournadi Model PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested her on Thursday afternoon, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three people including two siblings for making counterfeit cosmetics in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Nur Mohammad, 30, Md Rostam alias Raju, 28, and Mostakin Ali, 22, residents of Banshpukuria Village under Belpukur PS. Of them, Rostam and Mostakim were brothers.

Superintend of Police (SP) ABM Masud Hossain in a press conference on Friday morning confirmed the matter.

He said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive at Durgapur Bazar on Thursday evening, and arrested the trio along with huge quantity of counterfeit products.

The arrested confessed their involvement in making and selling counterfeit cosmetics in different parts of the country including Dhaka for long during the preliminary investigation.

However, a case has been filed against them with Durgapur PS in this connection, the SP added.

Earlier, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 16 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, seven were held with drugs and the remaining one was detained on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police arrested an Indian citizen and his wife for their alleged involvement in human trafficking in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Manik Biswas, 32, son of Birendranath Biswas of Noa Gopalganj Village under Bongaon PS in Uttar Chabbish Pargana of India, and his wife Shuvotara, 19, daughter of Shafi Fakir of Kutubpur Village in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur District.

Police sources said the couple provoked one Soma Akhter, 19, wife of Sajal Molla of Savar in Dhaka to give her a job at a garments factory at Uttara in Dhaka. As Soma agreed to their proposal, the couple took her to Boro Keshabpur Village under Kutubpur Union in Shibchar Upazila of the district instead of taking her to Uttara.

Later, Soma came to know the matter that she is going to be trafficked to India on Wednesday morning.

She called through 999 and sought a help in this regard.

Being informed, a team from Shibchar PS rescued Soma, and arrested Manik and Shuvotara.

After filing of a case with Shibchar PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar PS Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.

MATBARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a man in connection with cutting wrist of a Juba League leader in a clash centring the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Farid, a resident of Dhanisafa Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a clash took place in between the supporters of two rival candidates of Dhanisafa Union following the campaign of the upcoming UP polls at Algi Bazar at night.

Mizanur Rahman Biplob, 40, a local leader of Juba League, received severe injuries at that time. His wrist has been cut off.

Injured Mizanur was rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Following this, police conducted a drive in the area and arrested Farid.

Mathbaria PS OC Muhammad Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three members of an inter-district motorcycle thief's gang from Sadar and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district and Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Noor Islam, 28, Rakib Hasan, 30, and Tuhin, 30.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Farhad Hossain said on information, the elite force members arrested them from Sadar and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district and Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna after conducting separate drives.

The RAB members also recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possessions.

A case was filed against them with Natore Sadar PS in this connection, the ASP added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a member candidate in the upcoming UP election at Panchbagh in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night on charge of murder.

The arrested person is Rafiul Alam Siddiqi Jitu, 30. He was a member candidate from Ward No. 7 in Panchbagh Union.

Pagla PS OC Md Raseduzzaman said he is the main accused in a murder case filed in 2006.

Rafiul Alam along with his people killed Sabuj, an expatriate from Chowka Village of the union, in 2006.

On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Nalchira area on Tuesday night.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: RAB members arrested five frauds who used to operate impersonating as fake RAB members from Gazipur.

They were arrested from a house on Shahid Zahurul Islam Road of Kunia Barabari area in the city on Monday, said RAB-1 in a press release on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Nazmul Hossain, Nahid Hasan, Tajul Islam, Sumon Mia and Suchitra Rabidas.

Two toy pistols, covered, two fake RAB jackets, four fake RAB ID Cards, a uniform of the Bangladesh Navy, three formation signs of Navy, a knife, a laptop, five moneybags, four bank cheques, tender documents, land deeds and stamps were also seized from their possessions.

The cheats told the RAB that they had been cheating common people for a long time intimidating and threatening them.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Members of Bangladesh Army and police, in a joint drive, arrested a man along with a firearm from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Anumang Marma, 32, son of Chingsamang Marma, a resident of Maidangpara area under Chandraghona PS in the upazila.

He was a listed member of a Hill-Tracts Terrorist Gang.

On information, a team of Bangladesh Army and police jointly conducted a drive at his house in Maidangpara area at night, and arrested him along with a shooter gun.









